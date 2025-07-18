Viral Video of Slay Queen tearing up a Ksh 1,000 note for clout sparks reactions - Does she know it is a criminal offense? (WATCH)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - In the pursuit of clout, some slay queens will stop at nothing - even if it means breaking the law.

A viral video making rounds online shows a little-known Kenyan slay queen casually tearing a Ksh 1,000 note on camera, seemingly to show that the money means nothing to her.

What she likely didn’t realize is that her stunt is actually a criminal offense.

According to Section 367A of the Penal Code, defacing, tearing, or mutilating currency is punishable by law.

The clip has sparked widespread backlash, with many netizens calling on authorities to hold her accountable.

In an era where attention often trumps common sense, this incident is a stark reminder that clout chasing can come at a legal cost.

Watch the video.

Section 367A of the Penal Code is clear:



“Any person who willfully defaces, tears, cuts, or mutilates any currency note commits an offence.”@ODPP_KE @CBKKenya @DCI_Kenya do your thing



pic.twitter.com/3ERei2B3Jn — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) July 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST