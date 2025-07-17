What was this Lady and guy doing in a public swimming pool - The video has left netizens stunned (WATCH)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A viral video of a couple playing in a public swimming pool has caused a stir on social media.

While others in the pool were simply enjoying a swim, the couple’s jaw-dropping behavior left many shocked.

Netizens have condemned the pair for crossing boundaries in a shared space, with some vowing never to step into a public pool again.

The incident has reignited concerns over hygiene and etiquette, proving public pools aren't for the faint-hearted.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST