“I’m a strong believer of cheating back” – Married LADY sparks debate with bold relationship advice to women







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A married woman has sparked a heated debate on social media after openly advocating for women to "cheat back" on unfaithful husbands.

In a bold Facebook post, Nkechi Bianze, a Canada-based Nigerian travel blogger, mother of two, and outspoken feminist, stated, “I’m a strong believer and strong advocate of CHEATING BACK. I advise women whose husbands are cheating to cheat back.”

She made it clear her message isn’t for everyone. “If you don’t believe in cheating back, scroll on,” she wrote.

“Don’t bring your sanctimonious opinions here. I’m not interested in being a role model for virtuous women or ‘wife materials.’ God forbid.”

She further emphasized that her platform is for empowering women to rebel against double standards in relationships.

“My goal is to give women the advice society refuses to - advice that helps them survive and thrive in a world that often works against them.”

Her post has ignited both praise and criticism, with many applauding her unapologetic stance while others question the ethics of “cheating back.”





