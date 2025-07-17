SHOCKING CLAIMS! Woman accuses KARANGU MURAYA’s second wife’s cousin of using witchcraft to destroy her family - “She sent my father to the grave” (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A heartbroken woman has accused the cousin of Karangu Muraya’s second wife, Carol Kim, of using witchcraft to destroy her family, ultimately leading to her father’s death.

In a video posted on her Tiktok account, the woman claims that her late father’s life took a dark turn immediately after he married the woman, who is allegedly related to Karangu’s second wife.

According to the grieving daughter, strange occurrences began shortly after the union, culminating in her father’s untimely and suspicious death.

The emotional outburst came after one of her followers dared her to name the person she believes was responsible for the suffering her family has endured.

Without hesitation, she identified the alleged perpetrator as Carol Kim’s cousin.

What’s more disturbing are growing whispers online suggesting that even Carol Kim herself may have used similar dark tactics to win over Karangu Muraya, allegedly luring him away from his first wife through witchcraft.

