WATCH!! Drunk rich kids crash parents’ luxurious V8 on their way to the hyped Summertide event in Diani (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - A group of drunk, flashy rich kids heading to the much-hyped Summertide beach party in Diani crashed a high-end Toyota Land Cruiser V8, reportedly borrowed from their parents.

The incident, caught on camera, occurred along the busy Likoni–Ukunda Highway, just hours before the exclusive coastal event kicked off.

The visibly intoxicated youth were spotted assessing the vehicle’s damage while holding alcoholic drinks, a clear sign they were driving under the influence.

The luxurious SUV suffered significant damage to the bonnet after ramming into another vehicle, bringing their joyride to an abrupt halt.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The footage has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from Kenyans online.

“This is what happens when kids grow up thinking money equals immunity,” one user posted.

“That V8 could feed a village, and they just crashed it like a toy,” another added.

The Summertide event, known for attracting wealthy youth from across the country, has often faced scrutiny for excessive drinking, drug use, and irresponsible behavior.

Watch the video.

Drunk rich kids crash parents’ luxurious V8 on their way to the hyped Summertide event in Diani pic.twitter.com/SF2rpptaHS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST