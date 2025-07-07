Age is just a number! Trending video of a MUBABA busting some moves alongside a fitness trainer (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - A video showing a pot-bellied ‘mubaba’ surprising everyone by breaking into energetic dance moves during a fitness session with a much younger fitness trainer has taken social media by storm.

The video shows the man in his 60s effortlessly matching the trainer move for move.

His footwork, rhythm, and swag left netizens both stunned and delighted.

The feel-good clip has since sparked a new challenge dubbed #MubabaMoves, with fitness enthusiasts now encouraging older adults to embrace movement, wellness, and joy, proving yet again that age truly is just a number.

Age is just a number pic.twitter.com/CIvnULblAW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

