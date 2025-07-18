“I was molested by a pastor at JCC church while young” - Former TPF contestant ALVAN LOVE says as he confronts Reverend KATHY KIUNA







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) contestant and celebrated musician, Alvan Love, has come forward with deeply troubling allegations, revealing that he was molested by a pastor at Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) during his youth.

In an emotionally charged Facebook post, Alvan directly addressed Reverend Kathy Kiuna, one of the church’s founding leaders, accusing the church leaders of failing to protect him when he was most vulnerable.

“I also have a question for Kathy Kiuna,why did y’all treat me like this when I was young? I came to church broken, like you remember Kathy. You know my story! When the pastor who molested me died, you asked me, ‘Have you forgiven him?’ And I told you, ‘Mama, I don’t know!’ Do you remember?” he wrote.

Alvan, who joined JCC as a teenager and rose to become a worship leader within the church, says he was looking for healing and hope but instead found deeper trauma.

He did not name the pastor involved but stated that the alleged abuser is now deceased.

He added that Kathy Kiuna’s private query about forgiveness, following the pastor’s death, was never followed by accountability or support.

The former reality TV star, who has recently opened up about his battle with depression, said the pain inflicted during his youth continues to haunt him to this day.





