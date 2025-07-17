This well-endowed LADY wearing a figure-hugging dress leading church worship session has set tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A viral video of a curvy woman leading a church worship session in a figure-hugging dress has ignited mixed reactions online.

While she passionately leads the congregation in praise, many netizens seem more captivated by her striking curves than the spiritual moment.

Some critics argued that her outfit was too revealing for a place of worship, claiming it distracted male congregants.

Others, however, defended her, praising her confidence and beauty, with some humorously asking for the church’s location.

Watch the video.

Praise and worship will never be the same pic.twitter.com/AI5T4RvBSY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2025

