Does she have parents?? Netizens react to viral video of Slay Queen getting wild in a Nairobi club!







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Nairobi slay queens are no strangers to turning heads - from bold fashion choices to wild nights out, they always make a statement.

This viral video captures one such party girl letting loose in a city nightclub, and netizens can’t stop talking.

Dressed in a barely-there outfit that left little to the imagination, the unapologetic slay queen is seen puffing shisha like a pro while vibing to the music.

While some admired her confidence, others raised concerns about reputation and health.

Many questioned whether such public antics could have long-term consequences, especially when the footage spreads online.

Health-conscious viewers also pointed out the risks of excessive shisha smoking, citing its known side effects.

Still, one thing is clear: Nairobi slay queens know how to party hard - and they’re not afraid of a little attention.

Watch the video.

Can you tie down this one? pic.twitter.com/fKsIfPV3i5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2025