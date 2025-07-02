This PHOTO of wamamaz in a drinking spree has sparked wild reactions - ‘Must be ‘Murima babes’ and their husbands died mysteriously’ (LOOK)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A photo of three stylish older women, popularly referred to as wamamaz, enjoying themselves at a restaurant has stirred conversation online.

The women, appearing to be in their late 40s or 50s, are pictured lounging on a couch with a table full of assorted beer brands in front of them.

An X user captioned the image:

“Hawa ukichunguza vizuri, they are millionaires who divorced their husbands, na wengi ni Murima ladies.”

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments - some leaning into the stereotype that these women are wealthy Kikuyus whose husbands died under mysterious circumstances.

See the photo and reactions.



