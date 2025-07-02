“I lost my job and went back home, but my own father rejected me”: Heartbreaking story of a young man forced back to the village

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A young Kenyan man has shared a deeply emotional account of how life took a cruel turn after he lost his job and was forced to return to the village, only to be rejected by the very man he once supported - his father.
The man, who once earned over Ksh
50,000 a week through academic writing,
says his life was stable and fulfilling.
At the height of his success, he not only provided for his
wife and two children but also financially supported his
father, whom he deeply respected.
But everything changed in 2022 when AI
technology disrupted the academic writing industry, wiping out
his main source of income.
With no savings left and the cost of living in Nairobi
skyrocketing, he made the difficult decision to relocate to the village
with his young family.
Instead of receiving compassion or support, he says he was
met with mockery and constant belittling from his
own father.
The emotional toll has been immense.
Feeling like a failure in the eyes of his children and
ridiculed in his own home, he confesses to slipping into alcoholism
and struggling with thoughts of giving up altogether.
Read his heartbreaking post
