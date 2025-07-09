This daring Gen Z on a bicycle pulling jaw-dropping stunts on a busy road in Nairobi has stunned Kenyans - This generation is ungovernable (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Kenya’s Gen Z continues to make waves - not just for their fearless role in recent anti-Government protests, but also for their daring spirit in everyday life.

Known for chasing adrenaline and embracing risk, this generation thrives on bold expression.

A recent viral video perfectly captures this vibe: a young man was filmed performing a wheelie on a busy Nairobi road during peak traffic.

Balancing on one wheel with ease, he weaved through stalled vehicles like a seasoned stunt rider, narrowly avoiding collisions.

The footage left netizens both impressed by his skill and alarmed by the danger given that Nairobi is known for chaotic driving.

Whether confronting riot police or pulling stunts in traffic, Gen Z seems driven by a fearless hunger for thrill and self-expression.

Love them or question them, one thing’s for sure - this generation isn’t playing it safe.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST