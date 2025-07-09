Radio host MAINA KAGENI defends Gen Z's bold rejection of 8–5 work culture - “They don’t listen and that’s a good thing.”







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Veteran Classic 105 FM radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has challenged the conventional 8–5 work model.

During a lively morning discussion on Gen Z’s approach to employment and productivity, Kageni praised the younger generation for questioning the "slave mentality" tied to rigid office routines and confessed that he has never worked such hours in his life.

The conversation highlighted the growing disconnect between older generations and Gen Z, with many employers accusing the youth of laziness.

However, Kageni is opposed to this narrative.

“Who says you need to work 8 to 5 to be productive?” he asked, pointing out that the digital age has redefined how - and when - people work.

Listeners shared examples of Gen Z entrepreneurs earning Ksh 20,000 a day from just two hours of online work, showcasing the power of digital innovation.

Parents called in to admit that their children are “made different,” while Kageni passionately defended the generation's potential.

“Gen Z is going to change Kenya for good,” he said.

“They’re wise beyond their years. They’ve watched us make mistakes and chosen a different path.”

“They don’t listen - and that’s a good thing.”

The discussion offered a refreshing look at how Gen Z is reshaping Kenya’s work culture and boldly stepping into a future of freedom and flexibility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST