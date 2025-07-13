These guys pulling a cheeky prank on a well-endowed LADY in public have left netizens talking - Is this funny or pushing the joke too far? (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Content creators are always pushing boundaries to land the next viral hit - but sometimes, the line between funny and offensive gets blurred.

A case in point is this video making rounds online showing two men pulling a controversial prank on a curvy woman minding her business in public.

In the clip, the duo walks toward her from opposite directions.

Just as they pass, one pretends to smack her behind.

The startled woman jumps in shock, only for the two men to shake hands casually, acting like nothing happened - leaving her confused and embarrassed.

While some found it humorous, others called it tasteless and disrespectful.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST