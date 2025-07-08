These bold LESBIANS spotted having a good time at Quiver Lounge have set tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A viral video of two slay queens dancing intimately at Quiver Lounge has sparked widespread conversation online.

One, a stunning beauty dressed to impress, sways seductively as the other holds her closely from behind, both clearly lost in the rhythm of the night.

Their chemistry has ignited mixed reactions, especially from male netizens lamenting that “beautiful ladies are being lost to lesbian lovers.”

Scenes like this are becoming more common in Nairobi’s nightlife, signaling a growing openness among queer women who are now embracing their identities boldly and unapologetically in public spaces.

