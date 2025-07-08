HILARIOUS! See how this guy was embarrassed while shooting a romantic scene in a swimming pool with a LADY for a movie - Men will relate! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - Acting, especially in steamy scenes, may seem glamorous, especially when male actors get to cozy up to stunning actresses.

But what we don’t often see is the awkward aftermath once the director yells “cut.”

This trending video captures this perfectly.

In the video, a man and a lady are seen passionately embracing in a pool during a film shoot, looking every bit like a real-life couple.

But the moment the scene ends, reality hits.

The woman swiftly exits the pool, but the man stays behind.

This is because the intimate moment triggered a natural response, and leaving the pool right away would've led to an embarrassing reveal.

It’s a reminder that behind the polished scenes we admire on screen, actors often face uncomfortable moments.

So, next time you envy those romantic roles, remember - there’s more awkwardness than allure when the cameras stop rolling.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST