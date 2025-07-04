They used my pain for PR! ANNE KABEI, the Gen Z who went viral with farewell message slams Magnet Ventures for withdrawing job offer (VIDEO)

Friday, July 4, 2025 - Anne Kabei, the Gen Z protester who went viral for her emotional TikTok “farewell message” ahead of the June 25th protests, has publicly criticized advertising firm, Magnet Ventures, for rescinding a job offer under unclear circumstances.
Kabei, a second-class honours graduate from Turkana, had
gained widespread attention after posting a raw, heartfelt message saying she
was ready to die during the protests because she had nothing to lose.
“They told us education was the key to success. We studied
on empty stomachs, in torn uniforms,” she said in the video.
"This is the last thing I want to say before I die tomorrow.. "— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 24, 2025
A young Kenyan lady posts on anticipated #Maandamano (public protests) set for Wednesday 25th. pic.twitter.com/1lWgQUetWB
Following her viral post, Magnet Ventures announced they
were looking to offer her a job.
She's got a job offer👏 https://t.co/NZpYh93r79 pic.twitter.com/dGRsNBwV8d— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 25, 2025
However, in a subsequent email, the company said there were
no current openings matching her profile, though they would keep her details on
file for future opportunities.
The move has sparked backlash online, with many accusing the
company of using Kabei’s viral moment for publicity.
Kabei herself has slammed the firm, saying the offer felt
like a publicity stunt, exploiting her vulnerability rather than providing real
support.
Wait, what? pic.twitter.com/ulmjqAYCPl— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) July 3, 2025
