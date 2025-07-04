They used my pain for PR! ANNE KABEI, the Gen Z who went viral with farewell message slams Magnet Ventures for withdrawing job offer (VIDEO)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Anne Kabei, the Gen Z protester who went viral for her emotional TikTok “farewell message” ahead of the June 25th protests, has publicly criticized advertising firm, Magnet Ventures, for rescinding a job offer under unclear circumstances.

Kabei, a second-class honours graduate from Turkana, had gained widespread attention after posting a raw, heartfelt message saying she was ready to die during the protests because she had nothing to lose.

“They told us education was the key to success. We studied on empty stomachs, in torn uniforms,” she said in the video.

"This is the last thing I want to say before I die tomorrow.. "



A young Kenyan lady posts on anticipated #Maandamano (public protests) set for Wednesday 25th. pic.twitter.com/1lWgQUetWB — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 24, 2025

Following her viral post, Magnet Ventures announced they were looking to offer her a job.

However, in a subsequent email, the company said there were no current openings matching her profile, though they would keep her details on file for future opportunities.

The move has sparked backlash online, with many accusing the company of using Kabei’s viral moment for publicity.

Kabei herself has slammed the firm, saying the offer felt like a publicity stunt, exploiting her vulnerability rather than providing real support.

