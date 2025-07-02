Slain blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s family reveals full amount of donations received after RUTO’s Ksh 2M and RAILA’s Ksh1M







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - The family of the late blogger Albert Ojwang has denied claims that they received Ksh10 million from a single donor.

Speaking during the requiem mass at Ridgeways Baptist Church on Thursday, July 2nd, the family's lawyer, Julius Juma, stated that the total funds received from various sources amount to just over Ksh5 million.

“It has been said or shared on various media platforms that Mzee received Ksh10 million.”

“I’ve been asked to set the record straight, and I’m doing so from the pulpit,” he said.

According to Juma, the family received Ksh2 million from President William Ruto, Ksh1 million from ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and Ksh2 million from Kenyans through small contributions, totaling Ksh5,060,000.

Ojwang died on June 8th under suspicious circumstances while in police custody, sparking national outrage and protests.

Social media users have been speculating about donations received by the family, especially after President Ruto personally called Ojwang's father.

On June 24th, the family spokesperson clarified that claims of Ksh10 million purely from public donations were a misinterpretation of comedian-activist, Eric Omondi’s fundraising projections.

Ojwang is set to be buried on July 4th in Kakwonyo Village, Homa Bay County.

Meanwhile, the murder trial into his death is on-going.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam, officers James Mukhwana and Peter Kimani, and three others.