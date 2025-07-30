Simple life! Former Makueni Governor KIVUTHA KIBWANA shares a PHOTO enjoying a meal at a kibanda

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Former Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has warmed hearts online after sharing a candid photo of himself enjoying a meal at a local kibanda.
Clad in a modest attire, the seasoned
politician-turned-lecturer is seen seated on a wooden chair, calmly digging
into a plate of chapati and beef stew, like any
ordinary Kenyan.
No security detail in sight. No flashy entourage. Just a man
and his meal.
Kenyans online were quick to praise him for staying
grounded.
His trending photo serves as a strong contrast to the lavish lifestyles of many former and current leaders, who often detach themselves from the everyday experiences of ordinary citizens.
