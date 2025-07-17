Prominent Thika businesslady, LUCY WANJIRU, on the spot for firing a young man who rejected her advances - Victim spills the beans (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Lucy Wanjiru, a well-known businesswoman in Thika town, is at the center of controversy after a young man came forward claiming he was dismissed from his job for rejecting her romantic advances.

The victim, identified as Moses Ochieng, accused Wanjiru of abusing her position of power by attempting to force an inappropriate relationship.

When he declined, he claims she retaliated by terminating his employment without warning and refused to pay him his two months’ salary.

The victim reached out to a Tiktoker and exposed her former boss, who is fond of preying on young male job seekers.

Watch the video.

LUCY WANJIRU fired a young man who rejected her advances pic.twitter.com/RzYLjiwbw1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2025

