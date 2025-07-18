Outgoing U.S Ambassador MARC DILLARD bids emotional farewell to Kenyans







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Marc Dillard, the outgoing United States Ambassador to Kenya, has shared a heartfelt message as he concludes his diplomatic assignment in Nairobi.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning, Dillard expressed his deep appreciation for the Kenyan people, describing Kenya as a nation rich in heritage and full of promise.

“When I first arrived in Kenya, I knew I was stepping into a country full of promise and deep heritage.”

“But what I did not expect was how quickly it would feel like home,” he said.

Dillard reflected on the strong bonds he built across Government, civil society, and the private sector, noting that his time in Kenya was more than a professional duty - it was a personal journey of learning, friendship, and connection.

“I have seen firsthand the strength and spirit that define this country, whether in advancing security, healthcare, or economic initiatives.”

“I have been constantly reminded of the values we share,” he added.

Appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2024, Dillard temporarily succeeded Ambassador Meg Whitman, who resigned after two years of service.

As he departs, Dillard thanked Kenyans for the warm hospitality, saying, “To all the Kenyan friends I’ve made, thank you very much.”

