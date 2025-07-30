Men open up on how they discovered their girlfriends were cheating on them in viral thread on X - Fear women! (LOOK)







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Men opened up on X (formerly Twitter) after a user posed a simple yet powerful question: “How did you know she was cheating?”

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of raw, heartbreaking confessions.

From subtle red flags to shocking discoveries, men shared the painful moments that shattered their trust.

While men are often blamed for infidelity, the thread revealed that women, too, can be unfaithful only that they are more discreet about it.

See some of the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST