Securing the Bag! LUO LADY sparks buzz as she shows off her elderly mzungu lover (VIDEOs)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Social media has once again erupted after a young Luo lady proudly posted videos flaunting her elderly mzungu lover, sparking online debate.

In the videos, the lady is seen goofing around with her older white partner, as she welcomes him into the country.

“My man is back,” she captioned one of the videos, clearly elated by his return to the country after being months apart.

While some netizens applauded her and noted that true love knows no age, others questioned the nature of the relationship, accusing her of chasing financial gain under the guise of love.

This isn’t the first time such relationships have stirred conversation in Kenya’s digital streets.

Over the years, relationships between young Kenyan women and older foreign men have become increasingly common, often drawing criticism.

Watch the videos.

Securing the Bag! LUO LADY sparks buzz as she shows off her elderly mzungu lover pic.twitter.com/jrmoD4gXuC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025

