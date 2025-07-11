KATHY KIUNA nearly sold her Runda mansion to pay Ksh 196M church loan after husband’s death - Friends raised Ksh 74M in one hour (VIDEO)







Renowned preacher, Kathy Kiuna, of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), has opened up about the intense financial and emotional struggles she faced following the death of her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, revealing she nearly sold their luxurious Runda home to offset a staggering Ksh 196 million bank loan.

Speaking during a church service, Kathy shared that the multi-million shilling debt had been taken to purchase land and construct JCC Parklands, a project close to both their hearts.

But after her husband succumbed to cancer, the burden of repayment fell squarely on her shoulders.

“I didn’t know what to do. The loan balance stood at Ksh 196 million. I thought I’d have to sell our house in Runda,” she said tearfully.

In what she described as a divine intervention, Kathy revealed that just three weeks later, the bank contacted her and reduced the loan by Ksh 120 million, giving her a six-month window to clear the remaining amount.

Faced with the huge balance, her close circle of friends rallied around her.

In a show of extraordinary generosity and solidarity, they raised Ksh 74 million in just one hour, with some giving millions on the spot and others pledging to contribute later.

“God surrounded me with destiny helpers. The loan is now fully cleared, and the bank handed me the title deeds,” she said, drawing emotional applause from the congregation.

Watch the full video of her testimony.

KATHY KIUNA nearly sold her Runda mansion to pay Ksh 196M church loan after husband’s death - Friends raised Ksh 74M in one hour pic.twitter.com/QVRFVEMYLT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 11, 2025

