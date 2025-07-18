Tusker Project Fame Star Turned Con! ALVAN LOVE accused of dodging Ksh 150,000 Airbnb debt







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Former Tusker Project Fame contestant, Alvan Love, has found himself at the center of a storm, after being exposed for allegedly fleeing an Airbnb apartment without settling a Ksh 150,000 bill.

According to an Airbnb owner, Alvan had booked the luxurious Airbnb apartment in Kitengela for a short stay but kept requesting extensions, promising payment “soon.”

After weeks of back-and-forth and alleged emotional manipulation, he vanished without notice.

Efforts to reach him have proven futile, as the management reports that he blocked calls and ignored messages, leaving behind an unpaid bill and broken trust.

This isn’t the first time Alvan’s name has popped up in similar allegations.

Reports indicate he has been hopping from one Airbnb to another since 2023, after being evicted from his house over unpaid rent, and his household items were auctioned.

Several Airbnb owners have now come forward claiming to have been conned by the singer in the same manner, painting a troubling picture of a fallen star whose once-promising career has taken a dark turn.

Though Alvan has previously opened up about his financial struggles and mental health battles, the public is now running out of sympathy, especially as more victims speak out.





