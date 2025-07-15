Club Madness! This bold Slay Queen turned heads in a Nairobi club with her daring outfit - See how she flaunted her ‘fallen soldiers’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A video of a confident slay queen enjoying a night out at a popular Nairobi club has taken social media by storm.

In the clip, the bold lady is seen vibing to the music while filming herself - but it’s her revealing outfit that has set tongues wagging.

Thirsty men couldn’t take their eyes off her chest, and she appeared to relish the attention.

While some netizens praised her boldness and self-expression, others felt she pushed the boundaries in her quest to stand out.

Watch the video.

Salute to the f....... pic.twitter.com/th1Ew7VkG3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2025

