Siri ni numbers!! X is One Big Bedroom!” Internet erupts as popular LADY on X is romantically linked to multiple men (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a popular lady on X (formerly Twitter) was exposed for allegedly being romantically involved with multiple well-known men on the platform, and the photos, are causing major chaos online.

She has been pictured with different men, with reports emerging that she is “too generous”.

Netizens have compiled photos showing her with different male influencers on the platform, sparking hilarious memes and heated debates.

See the photos.