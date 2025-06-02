‘They tied me upside down and violated me,’ - BONIFACE MWANGI breaks down as he narrates how ruthless Tanzania police tortured him (VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan activist and journalist Boniface Mwangi, alongside Ugandan activist Agatha Atuhaire, on Monday held an emotional international press conference in Nairobi, recounting their horrific ordeal in the hands of Tanzanian officials.

The two had travelled to Tanzanian to support opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.

Mwangi, visibly shaken, described being detained for several days, tortured, and humiliated.

“They tied me upside down and flogged my feet. I screamed until no sound came out.”

“They played gospel music to drown my cries, stuffed underwear in my mouth, and later interrogated me while filming everything,” Mwangi said tearfully.

Mwangi added that they threatened to release the video if he spoke about the assault.

On her part, Agatha Atuhaire also described similar abuse.

She was beaten after refusing to uncloth, then forcefully unclothed and violated.

“I always felt unsafe in Uganda, but Tanzania proved far worse. The brutality was unimaginable,” she said.

The two were found dumped at the borders of their countries after being deported via road after missing for four days.

The duo were part of a broader delegation of East African human rights defenders who travelled to Tanzania on May 19th.

Other prominent figures, including Martha Karua, Gloria Kimani, Lynn Ngugi, Hussein Khalid, Hanifa Adan, and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, were deported earlier between May 18th and 19th.

Mwangi criticised the Kenyan Government for what he termed betrayal, claiming it sided with Tanzania instead of defending its citizens.

“I’ve stood with many across East Africa. This time, I stood alone,” he said.

