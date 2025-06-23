The emotional moment Rev. TONY KIAMAH broke down in church as he addressed the heartless cops who killed ALBERT OJWANG - “Imagine that was your son”

Monday, June 23, 2025 - The death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody continues to spark national outrage, with Kenyans condemning police brutality and demanding justice.
Over the weekend, churches across the country joined the
growing calls for accountability.
At The River of God Church in Nairobi, Rev. Tony Kiamah
delivered a powerful sermon titled “When Police Become the Enemy, Where Do We
Run?” addressing Ojwang’s death.
At one point, the emotional pastor broke down in tears as he
empathized with Ojwang’s grieving family.
Ojwang, 31, was reportedly arrested for linking Deputy
Inspector General Eliud Lagat to corruption and later died at the Nairobi
Central Police Station.
While police initially claimed his death was self-inflicted,
an autopsy revealed he had been tortured and strangled.
Several officers have since been arrested as investigations
progress.
Shockingly, even before the case is concluded, police have
shot two more young men under controversial circumstances.
One victim, Boniface Kariuki - a mask vendor - was shot in
the head while selling masks during protests over Ojwang’s death.
He is currently fighting for his life at Kenyatta National
Hospital.
