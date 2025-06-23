KEN OCHIENG, the lawyer caught in a viral video being assaulted by goons linked to SAKAJA in Nairobi CDB speaks (VIDEO)





Monday, June 23, 2025 - City lawyer Ken Ochieng was among innocent Kenyans assaulted by goons during protests in Nairobi CBD over the alleged murder of teacher and blogger, Albert Ojwang, in police custody.

The attackers, linked by some sources to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, were captured on viral video assaulting Ochieng along Koinange Street.

Armed with batons, the thugs wrestled him to the ground and made away with his phone before fleeing on motorbikes.





Despite some of the goons confessing they were mobilized and funded by Sakaja’s team, the Governor has strongly denied involvement.

He distanced himself from the chaos, accusing political opponents of hiring the goons and providing them with county-branded t-shirts in a plot to tarnish his image.

Watch the video below.