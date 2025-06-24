RUTO’s advisor, DAVID NDII, sparks outrage after threatening Gen Z ahead of June 25th protests - ‘Say your goodbyes before you leave home just in case…”







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - President Ruto’s Chief Economic Advisor, Dr. David Ndii, is facing a fierce backlash online following a controversial post aimed at Gen Z ahead of the planned June 25th protests.

In a now-viral post on X, Ndii referred to Gen Z as “stupid young people” and warned that there would be no unconstitutional change of the Government in Kenya.

He further invoked the past, stating, “My generation also had its heroic stupid young men. They were hanged. We learnt.”

His remarks have been widely condemned as inflammatory and insensitive, especially as they come during a week meant to honour the over 60 young Kenyans - mostly Gen Z - who were killed during last year’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

When one Gen Z user challenged him to show up for the protests, Ndii responded coldly:

“Wewe tokea, and say your goodbyes before you leave home just in case you catch a stray.”

Despite such threats, young Kenyans across the country remain undeterred.

Many are preparing to take to the streets once more, demanding justice, accountability, and an end to police brutality.

The online backlash reflects growing frustration with perceived Government hostility toward peaceful protest and youth voices.