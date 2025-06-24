A contingent of security officers deployed along State House Road as Gen Zs threaten to storm in and force RUTO to resign on June 25th (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A heavy security presence has been deployed along State House Road in Nairobi, as the Government moves to counter growing threats by defiant Gen Z protesters, who have vowed to storm State House and demand President William Ruto’s resignation during the highly anticipated June 25 demonstrations.

In a video making the rounds on social media, officers are seen taking up strategic positions along the road leading to State House.

Armoured vehicles and riot control trucks have also been deployed, signaling that the state is on high alert.

This comes after days of intense mobilization by Gen Z youth online, with hashtags like #OccupyStateHouse dominating the trends on X and Tiktok.

The protesters accuse President Ruto of failing the nation, citing rising taxes, high unemployment, and alleged mismanagement of public resources.

Watch the video of the current situation around State House Road.

A contingent of security officers deployed along State House Road as Gen Zs threaten to storm in and force RUTO to resign on June 25th pic.twitter.com/BPOtibu7ZC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST