Police raid a shop in Nairobi CBD and arrest suspects behind phone theft syndicates and seize dozens of stolen gadgets (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Police officers from Nairobi Area have cracked down on a suspected mobile phone theft and illegal flashing syndicate, following an intelligence-led operation conducted along Tsavo Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

During the operation, three suspects were apprehended and are currently in custody.

Authorities also recovered a trove of electronic devices believed to be linked to the criminal enterprise.

The haul included 75 mobile phones, seven computers, one microscope, and twenty Universal Flashing Interface (UFI) gadgets, devices commonly used to alter or erase phone software and security features, making stolen phones harder to trace.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that the suspects will remain in custody as investigations progress, pending their arraignment in court.

In a stern warning to the public, the NPS urged Kenyans to steer clear of mobile phone theft syndicates and the illegal business of flashing stolen phones.