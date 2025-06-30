OPULENCE! Details of President RUTO's rare multimillion ROLEX DAYTONA he was spotted wearing in Spain! (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - President William Ruto landed in Seville, Spain, for official business on June 29th - but it was his wrist that stole the show.

Clad in a bright yellow polo and navy trousers, the Head of State was spotted wearing a rare Rolex Daytona 16528, an ultra-collectible timepiece that has since set social media buzzing.

According to one of the world's leading watch markets, Chrono24, this model is powered by the revered Zenith El Primero movement and was originally produced in the 1990s, making it a grail for collectors.

The watch features an 18k yellow gold Oyster case and bracelet, a sleek black dial, and three subdials in the classic Daytona layout.





Its tachymeter bezel and sport-chronograph pushers add to its bold luxury feel.

Market estimates place the value of the Rolex Daytona 16528 between Ksh6.5 million and Ksh8.5 million, depending on condition.

This style choice places the President in elite company, with celebrities like Ed Sheeran and Sylvester Stallone known to sport the same model.

However, this is not the first time Kenya’s First Family has turned heads with luxury timepieces.

Last year, First Lady Rachel Ruto wore a Rolex Datejust 41 worth up to Ksh4 million, while Ruto himself has previously been seen wearing a high-end IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar in 18k rose gold.