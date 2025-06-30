Ground has shifted! See how UDA MP, SILVANUS OSORO, was embarrassed while praising RUTO in church as ‘wantam’ chants rent the air (VIDEO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Chief Whip, Silvanus Osoro, faced a humiliating moment over the weekend when his attempt to drum up support for President William Ruto backfired during a church service.

Addressing the congregation, Osoro - a staunch ally of the President - encouraged attendees to respond with “two term” when he mentioned Ruto’s name, signaling support for Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

However, the crowd shouted “wantam” instead, a slang expression rejecting a second term for the President.

Visibly embarrassed, Osoro was forced to cut short his remarks.

The incident comes amid growing public dissatisfaction and rising opposition slogans such as “wantam” and “must go,” which President Ruto recently dismissed as baseless.

“If it is ‘Ruto must go,’ then tell me how you want me to go,” the President said. “We have a Constitution. Let’s follow the law.”

Watch the video below.

Honestly Kenyans are tired, What an embarrassing moment!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/esUaJDwdMs — George T. Diano (@georgediano) June 29, 2025

