“Mimi siwezi kutishwa na mtu, watafute mtu mwingine,” Defiant RUTO tells off critics over ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - President William Ruto has delivered a firm response to his critics while urging national unity and defending his administration’s development agenda.
Speaking at the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers' Field
Day in Meru on Saturday, June 22nd, the President dismissed threats
from political opponents.
“Nimekuwa kwa hii siasa kwa muda mwingi. Na mimi vitisho,
mimi siwezi kutishwa na mtu.”
“Ati kutishwa? Hapana, watafute mtu mwingine,” he
asserted.
Ruto, who has come under increasing pressure from opposition
supporters chanting “Ruto Must Go,” dismissed the slogans as baseless
propaganda.
“Watu hawana mpango. Ukiwauliza mpango yao kwa wakulima
ni gani, wanasema Kasongo... Ruto must go,” he said.
The President also praised Deputy President Prof. Kithure
Kindiki, comparing him with his impeached predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.
“At least now I have a deputy who understands the work and
helps push the agenda,” he said.
Ruto highlighted his commitment to national unity, citing
his collaboration with Wycliffe Oparanya, the former Kakamega Governor turned
Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and MSMEs.
“Umoja ni nguvu, kujitenga ni udhaifu,” he said.
The President concluded by reaffirming his dedication to
uniting all Kenyans regardless of political affiliations, stating, “Nitawaunganisha
Wakenya wote, tuweze kutembea safari moja.”
0 Comments