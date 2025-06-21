“Mimi siwezi kutishwa na mtu, watafute mtu mwingine,” Defiant RUTO tells off critics over ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - President William Ruto has delivered a firm response to his critics while urging national unity and defending his administration’s development agenda.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers' Field Day in Meru on Saturday, June 22nd, the President dismissed threats from political opponents.

“Nimekuwa kwa hii siasa kwa muda mwingi. Na mimi vitisho, mimi siwezi kutishwa na mtu.”

“Ati kutishwa? Hapana, watafute mtu mwingine,” he asserted.

Ruto, who has come under increasing pressure from opposition supporters chanting “Ruto Must Go,” dismissed the slogans as baseless propaganda.

“Watu hawana mpango. Ukiwauliza mpango yao kwa wakulima ni gani, wanasema Kasongo... Ruto must go,” he said.

The President also praised Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, comparing him with his impeached predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

“At least now I have a deputy who understands the work and helps push the agenda,” he said.

Ruto highlighted his commitment to national unity, citing his collaboration with Wycliffe Oparanya, the former Kakamega Governor turned Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and MSMEs.

“Umoja ni nguvu, kujitenga ni udhaifu,” he said.

The President concluded by reaffirming his dedication to uniting all Kenyans regardless of political affiliations, stating, “Nitawaunganisha Wakenya wote, tuweze kutembea safari moja.”