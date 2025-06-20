Labour CS ALFRED MUTUA on the spot as it emerges that only KAMBAs have benefited from overseas job placements







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Members of Parliament have summoned Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, to explain alleged regional bias in the placement of Kenyans in overseas jobs.

This follows revelations that only Makueni, Machakos, and Kitui counties - Mutua’s home region - have benefited from the international employment programme.

According to a report tabled before the National Assembly’s Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers, on residents of 3 of Kenya’s 47 counties have so far secured placements abroad.

Lawmakers questioned the fairness and transparency of the recruitment process and demanded clarity on the selection criteria.

National Employment Authority (NEA) Director General, Edith Okoki, appearing before the committee chaired by MP Lydia Haika, said the authority was sidelined in the recruitment.

“The Authority is unable to explain the criteria used for selecting candidates who travelled abroad, as we did not participate in the recruitment,” Okoki told the committee.

She further confirmed that none of the selected individuals were sourced through NEA’s official online platform, despite numerous applicants using it.

The committee urged NEA to revise its recruitment strategy, citing unrealistic mobilisation efforts and lack of transparency.

“If only ten slots are available, say so. Don’t mobilise an entire county unnecessarily,” Haika said.

A joint meeting between Parliament, the Labour Ministry, and NEA is planned to address the concerns.