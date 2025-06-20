Kidnapped children rescued along Duruma Road in downtown Nairobi - They were being sneaked out of the country by foreigners (VIDEO)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - A suspected child trafficking ring was dramatically busted in downtown Nairobi after several children believed to have been kidnapped were rescued along Duruma Road in downtown Nairobi, a notorious hotspot for illicit activities.

According to preliminary reports, plain-clothes patrol cops, acting on a tip-off from concerned members of the public, stormed a building where the children were being held.

The victims, some as young as two years old, appeared terrified.

Foreign nationals, believed to be the masterminds behind the trafficking ring, were arrested as stunned onlookers watched.

It is believed that the children were being trafficked outside the country.

The suspects were taken to custody as police try to reunite the kidnapped children with their families.

Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, implied that some of the suspects behind the child trafficking masquerade as hawkers in Nairobi CBD and engage in criminal activities.

He vowed to continue the crackdown on hawkers operating in undesignated areas.





Watch the video.

They arrested suspects involved in child abduction! pic.twitter.com/80NBRm9NRz — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 20, 2025

