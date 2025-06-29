Kenyan LADY wows netizens after fulfilling her mother’s lifelong dream of flying by sponsoring her first-ever flight (PHOTO)

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - A Kenyan lady by the name Joy Memoi from Sawich village, Eldama Ravine, has wowed netizens after gifting her mother a first-ever flight, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
In a touching tribute, Joy said it was her way of giving
back for years of love and sacrifice.
She shared a photo of her mother joyfully stepping off the
plane, sparking admiration online.
Many praised the sweet gesture, with others inspired to give
their own parents similar experiences they’ve never had.
A beautiful reminder that love is in the little things.
