Kenyan LADY wows netizens after fulfilling her mother’s lifelong dream of flying by sponsoring her first-ever flight (PHOTO)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - A Kenyan lady by the name Joy Memoi from Sawich village, Eldama Ravine, has wowed netizens after gifting her mother a first-ever flight, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

In a touching tribute, Joy said it was her way of giving back for years of love and sacrifice.

She shared a photo of her mother joyfully stepping off the plane, sparking admiration online.

Many praised the sweet gesture, with others inspired to give their own parents similar experiences they’ve never had.

A beautiful reminder that love is in the little things.





The Kenyan DAILY POST