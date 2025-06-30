Is it time for KAMENE GORO to hang up her boots? This VIDEO of her struggling to whine her waist at OSCAR SUDI’s Timba XO Club has caused murmurs







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Former radio queen and brand influencer, Kamene Goro, is once again drawing attention on social media after a video surfaced showing her struggling to dance at Timba XO Club, a popular entertainment joint owned by Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.

In the clip captured over the weekend, Kamene, 33, is seen trying to whine her waist to a trending Bongo song, but the moves didn’t land quite right.

Her stiff and slow attempt at the once-effortless waistline grind left partygoers either awkwardly staring or recording in disbelief.

The video has caused mixed reactions after it was shared on the club’s social media pages.

Some fans have come to her defense, citing age, confidence, and body positivity, while others bluntly asked whether it’s finally “time for her to hang up the boots.”

Watch the video.

Is it time for KAMENE GORO to hang up her boots? See her struggling to whine her waist at OSCAR SUDI’s Timba XO Club pic.twitter.com/BYLT1fqJMT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST