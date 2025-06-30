Cheeky LADY demonstrates how men act when they are with their wives vs side chics during ‘mechi’ - This will make your day! (VIDEO)





Monday, June 30, 2025 - A cheeky content creator has left netizens in stitches with a viral skit hilariously contrasting how men behave around their wives versus their side chics.

Using a mortar and pestle to drive her point home, she nails every detail with comedic precision.

The accuracy and creativity have sparked laughter across social media, earning her major praise.

If your day needs a lift, this comedy gold will definitely put a smile on your face.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Married men knacking their wife vs knacking their side chick 😂😭



How true is this? pic.twitter.com/CWv0DJd1pW — Enriched (@Enrichedvibez) June 29, 2025