Father of Major AVANDER AMONDE, one of the young KDF Air Force pilots killed in Kwale crash pens emotional tribute - ‘My world is shattered’ (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Otieno Amonde, the grieving father of Major Avander Ochieng Amonde, one of the two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Air Force pilots who perished in a tragic air crash in Kwale County on Saturday, June 14th, has penned a deeply emotional tribute to his late son.

The incident involved a Grob 120A aircraft that encountered an emergency during a routine training flight.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Amonde described the overwhelming grief he is experiencing.

“Yesterday, my world shattered in ways I never imagined possible. I lost my beloved son in a tragic plane crash - an event I still struggle to comprehend,” he wrote.

“As I prepare to see him one last time at War Memorial in Nairobi, the reality of his absence remains unreal, leaving me speechless and lost in sorrow.”

Describing his son as his “joy, light, and hope for the future,” Amonde said Major Avander brought warmth, laughter, and love wherever he went.

“To say goodbye is impossible, but today, I carry his memory with me, honoring the beautiful soul he was,” he added, asking for thoughts and prayers during this time of immense loss.

According to a KDF statement issued Sunday, the aircraft crashed near Mwakijembe Primary School in Mafundani village, Ndavaya, shortly after taking off from Mombasa at 11:39 a.m. The plane disappeared from radar near Diani and crashed at approximately 12:06 p.m.

“With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of both pilots in the crash,” the statement said. The Kenya Air Force has formed an investigation team to determine the cause of the accident.

“May the Almighty Lord rest the souls of the departed heroes in peace and grant their families fortitude at this time of deep sorrow.”

