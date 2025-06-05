Comedian MULAMWAH teases new girlfriend just months after breaking up with RUTH K - He likes them Curvy? (PHOTOs)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Comedian Mulamwah appears to have moved on following his recent breakup with girlfriend and baby mama, Ruth K.
The entertainer has sparked buzz online after sharing photos
of a curvy woman posing beside his newly acquired Mercedes Benz, fueling
speculation that she might be his new flame.
Just days earlier, Mulamwah revealed he had redirected funds
saved for a wedding with Ruth K toward purchasing the luxury car as a gift to
himself after their split.
While some fans are intrigued by his latest moves, others
suspect it’s another classic Mulamwah stunt to stay in the spotlight.
Clout-chasing or not, he’s certainly keeping netizens
talking.
See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments