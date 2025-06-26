Caught on Camera: Uniformed police officers caught looting Naivas Supermarket after goons' raid (VIDEO)













Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A video has emerged showing uniformed police officers looting items from a Naivas Supermarket shortly after goons stormed in during protests that rocked different parts of the country.

In the video, several officers, clearly identifiable by their uniforms, are seen loading some of the stolen items into a police truck, despite being tasked with protecting property and restoring order.

The incident is said to have taken place moments after rowdy goons broke into the supermarket, ransacked shelves, and caused extensive damage.

What has shocked many Kenyans is the brazenness with which the officers joined in the looting, raising serious questions about discipline within the police force.

Watch the video.



Caught on Camera: Uniformed police officers caught looting Naivas Supermarket after goons' raid. pic.twitter.com/ORwmMKCrtr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.