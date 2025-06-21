Bold 21-year–old Kenyan LADY shocks netizens after revealing her count – ‘Just….” (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - A bold 21-year-old Kenyan woman has sparked a social media storm after openly revealing her count during an interview with a popular content creator.

When asked how many people she had been with, the young woman, identified as Lilly, confidently responded with “seven.”

Her honesty left the interviewer momentarily speechless.

Surprised, he asked her age, to which she replied, “21,” adding that she didn’t see anything wrong with her number.

Lilly’s candid response has ignited mixed reactions online.

While some netizens were shocked by her openness, others commended her confidence.

A few, however, admitted they would never reveal such personal details publicly, fearing judgment.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Bold 21-year–old Kenyan LADY shocks netizens after revealing her count – ‘Just….” pic.twitter.com/shKZYITzZY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST