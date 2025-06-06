Amefuga Vijana!! Isiolo Senator FATUMA DULLO exposed for financing BEN 10s! One is reportedly paid Ksh 100,000 per month (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has found herself at the centre of a political storm after being accused of keeping a string of younger male lovers, popularly known as, Ben 10s, with one reportedly earning a cool Ksh 100,000 monthly allowance.

The claims were made by Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, who unleashed the bombshell during a fiery speech at a County event that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

According to the Governor, Senator Dullo, who has previously been entangled in controversy following the leak of a private video, is allegedly using both stolen public funds and personal wealth to “sponsor” multiple young men.

Guyo further claimed that the Senator has attempted to blackmail him, demanding money under the guise of political support, only to allegedly redirect the funds toward financing her affairs with Ben 10s.

Guyo even named Nanyuki as the base of operations for one of Dullo's supposed lovers, a young man he claims is fully funded, housed, and spoiled with luxuries by the Senator.

Amefuga Vijana!! Isiolo Senator FATUMA DULLO exposed for financing BEN 10s! One is reportedly paid Ksh 100,000 per month pic.twitter.com/LS7vTB4z2E — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

