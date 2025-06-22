A well-endowed MUMAMA steals the show with her dance moves at a party (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - A well-endowed mumama took over the dance floor at a lively event, showing off moves that would put some Gen Zs to shame.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the curvy woman, dressed to impress, can be seen whining her waist and shaking what her mama gave her as the band performed.

Surrounded by hyped party-goers, the woman confidently owned the moment.

Whether she was just vibing to the music or on a mission to catch the eye of a young Ben 10, one thing is clear: she left a lasting impression.

Watch the video.

Cheki Nyãsh banaa 😂 greatness tupu Mzee !!

pic.twitter.com/te6byrkk2q — Kijana ya p2 (@cpa_darian) June 22, 2025

