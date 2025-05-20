Video of Kenyan slay queens getting wild in the delivery room as they welcome their friends’ newborn kid - The world is moving fast (WATCH)







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - A video circulating online captures a lively moment in a Kenyan hospital delivery room, where a group of young ladies, often referred to as "slay queens," are seen dancing energetically and celebrating their friend's childbirth.

The new mother watches in amusement as her friends take turns holding the newborn and showcasing their dance moves on the hospital bed.

The controversial dance moves displayed by the ladies in the delivery room have set tongues wagging, with some raising concerns about the appropriateness of their behavior in such a setting.

Watch the video

Video of Kenyan slay queens getting wild in the delivery room as they welcome their friends’ newborn kid - The world is moving fast pic.twitter.com/Ct48H8hvFT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST