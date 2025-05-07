Trending LUO hunk GEORGE OTIENO exposed for conning a woman in the name of love! She invested in his business







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - George Otieno, a well-known Luo man whose flamboyant lifestyle has captured attention on social media, is once again in the spotlight.

Otieno, often referred to as the "Luo hunk" by his admirers, has been exposed for allegedly deceiving a woman into a romantic relationship, only to con her out of a significant amount of money.

The disgruntled woman fell for Otieno’s charm and believed in his dreams of building a successful business.

Under the impression that their relationship was genuine and their future intertwined, she sent him over Ksh 391,000 to support his business venture.

However, it has now emerged that Otieno may have been manipulating her emotionally, using love as bait to exploit her financially.

See her posts on X.

Below are photos of George.

The Kenyan DAILY POST