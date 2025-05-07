JOY KARWITHA, the LADY who was charged with stealing her employer’s Range Rover, lands in a chopper for her swearing-in ceremony after being appointed Meru County Lands CEC (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Joy Karwitha Kiugu made a grand entrance during her swearing-in ceremony that took place at Kinoru Stadium after being appointed as the new County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development in Meru County.

She was ferried to the swearing-in ceremony in a chopper, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Karwitha's appointment has not been without controversy.

In December 2023, she was charged with stealing a Range Rover Evoque valued at KSh 3.2 million from her former employer, Revere Technologies Limited.

The alleged theft occurred on September 30th, 2023, at Crescent Business Centre in Nairobi.

Karwitha denied the charges, and her defense highlighted an ongoing High Court case concerning the ownership of the vehicle.

Despite the legal proceedings, Karwitha's appointment as CEC has been confirmed, and she has taken the oath of office.

Her entry into the political arena, marked by her dramatic arrival and the legal challenges she faces, has made her a notable figure in Meru County's current political landscape.

Watch the video.

JOY KARWITHA, the LADY who was charged with stealing her employer’s Range Rover, lands in a chopper for her swearing-in ceremony after being appointed Meru County Lands CEC pic.twitter.com/OAtIka0u7I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST